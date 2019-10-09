5 times the royal family perfectly sang God Save the Queen "God save our gracious Queen!"

The average Joe may only know the first couple of lines to God Save the Queen, but for the royal family, it's absolutely imperative that they know the national anthem off by heart. It's sung at royal weddings, big family events including the Queen's birthday Trooping the Colour, and other quintessentially British occasions, from Wimbledon to Royal Ascot.

It's no surprise, then, that the likes of Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan know the anthem word for word. Even the younger royals, like Prince George, have been spotted singing their heart out. Let's take a look at the most memorable times the royals have paid tribute to Her Majesty…

The Duchess of Cambridge

In April 2019, Kate and her brother-in-law Prince Harry attended the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving. The Duchess was filmed singing God Save the Queen and it's safe to say, fans fell in love with the clip. "Crying knowing Kate will be Queen one day and how absolutely perfect she is," one fan wrote. Another one posted: "Elegant, sophisticated and stunning as always."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Just before leaving St George's Chapel in Windsor at the end of their wedding ceremony in May 2018, newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan paid tribute to the groom's grandmother with a rendition of God Save the Queen. Meghan, who had officially joined the royal family just minutes before, poignantly sang along while the cameras showed the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William and other royals also singing.

Prince George

Start them young! Prince William and Kate's six-year-old son Prince George stole the show at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October 2018 when he sang the national anthem to perfection. George was seen mouthing the words as he walked down the aisle as a pageboy.

Prince Charles and Camilla

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have sung the national anthem countless times over the years, but one of the most moving renditions was at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012. The monarch and her family were joined on stage by music royalty, including Sir Tom Jones, Paul McCartney, Gary Barlow and Cheryl Cole. While the Queen usually keeps a straight face when the anthem is played, we're sure we saw a hint of a smile during this performance.

Princess Eugenie

Just like her cousins Prince Harry and Meghan, Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank also sang God Save the Queen at the end of their church wedding ceremony in October 2018. Eugenie, who is very close to her grandmother, sang with gusto before curtseying to Her Majesty on the way out.

