Prince Philip: Prince Charles shares update as his father spends third night in hospital The Duke of Edinburgh is being cared for in the King Edward VII Hospital

Prince Charles has said his father, Prince Philip, is well looked after in hospital. The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII's hospital in central London on Friday for treatment for a "pre-existing condition", with Buckingham Palace describing the admission as a "precautionary measure". During a visit to flood-hit communities in South Yorkshire on Monday, Charles was asked about his father's health by a reporter. "He's being looked after very well in hospital," the royal replied. "At the moment that's all we know." During the visit, a member of the public also showed concern for the Duke, asking, "Sir, how is your father?" "Alright. When you get to that age things don't work so well!" Charles, 71, replied.

It's hoped Prince Philip will be able to join the Queen at Sandringham for Christmas

Philip has now spent three nights in hospital, and his family will be hoping he will be discharged in time to join the annual festivities at Sandringham. The Queen, who has been married to the Duke for 72 years, decided not to change her schedule as a result of her husband’s hospital stay. She left Buckingham Palace for Norfolk by train on Friday to begin her traditional festive break at her private Sandringham estate, where the duke spends much of his time since retiring from public duties. On Sunday, the Queen, 93, attended church, accompanied by the Countess of Wessex.

Philip, who turned 98 in June, has generally enjoyed good health, appearing to recover well from a planned hip replacement operation in April 2018. In the past decade has been admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery, bladder infections and a blocked coronary artery. A Buckingham Palace statement on Friday said: "The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s doctor." The Prince was not taken by ambulance and was expected to be in hospital just for a few days.

