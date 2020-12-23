Why Christmas Eve will be different for Kate Middleton this year The royals will be spending Christmas apart this year

While Christmas plans in 2020 are looking very different for everyone amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, millions of children will be getting excited about a visit from Father Christmas, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, no doubt!

Prince William, Kate, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, are thought to be spending Christmas at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Traditionally the Cambridges would join the Queen and the rest of the royals at Sandringham House for the festive period.

READ: Duchess Kate's stunning Christmas Day outfits: 2011 to today

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate take George, Charlotte and Louis on very festive outing

On Christmas Eve, the royal family lay out their presents on trestle tables and will exchange their gifts at teatime, but this year, Her Majesty will be staying at Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh.

William and Kate could decide to keep up their Christmas Eve tradition of exchanging gifts by Zoom call instead this year.

The senior royals, including the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, have been using video calls to carry out their royal duties this year, as well as for keeping in touch with family members. Camilla reportedly enjoyed using the Houseparty app with her grandchildren and friends during lockdown!

MORE: Prince George's kind Christmas gesture revealed

MORE: Most festive royal family Christmas card photos from around the world

William, Kate, George and Charlotte on Christmas Day in 2019

While the children are likely to receive presents from family members on Christmas Eve in keeping with tradition, no doubt there'll be a special delivery for George, Charlotte and Louis from Father Christmas on the big day.

Last year, William revealed what was on George's Christmas wish list. Appearing on A Berry Royal Christmas with Mary Berry in 2019, William was quizzed on what he would be getting his children for Christmas.

"Well, George has already written his list for Father Christmas," he revealed. "He loves his drawing, he's a very good drawer. We might give him something to do with drawing, or football. Loving his football as well!"

The Cambridges' 2020 Christmas card photo

Last week, the Cambridges released their 2020 Christmas card featuring the loveliest family photo with their three children.

The portrait showed William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis beaming at the camera, while posing on bales of hay at their Norfolk home.

The Cambridges look relaxed in casual outfits and it looks as though the children had been busy playing outside, as Charlotte and Louis both sported muddy knees in the photo!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.