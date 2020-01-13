Crown Prince Haakon of Norway has reacted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement to step back as senior members of the royal family. The 46-year-old was giving an update about his father King Harald's health when he was asked what he thinks about Prince Harry and Meghan's decision, according to Senior Europe Correspondent, Oskar Aanmoen. Crown Prince Haakon said: "I think if everyone should take their time to breathe, and I am sure they will find good solutions."

BREAKING: The Queen releases statement about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal future

Harry last travelled to Norway in February 2019, when he visited Exercise Clockwork in Bardufoss, for a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Commando Helicopter Force and Joint Helicopter Command.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette Marit, as well as Princess Martha Louise, during a four-day visit of Norway and Sweden in February 2018, when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis. King Harald and Queen Sonja also attended Prince William and Kate's wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

MORE: Prince William and Prince Harry release emotional joint statement about their sibling relationship

William and Kate with Norway's royal family in 2018

Discussions about Harry and Meghan's future took place on Monday at Sandringham, with the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge. The Duchess, who is currently in Canada with eight-month-old son Archie, is expected to have dialled into the meeting via a conference call.

The Sussexes released a lengthy statement last Wednesday announcing their plans to step back as senior royals and their plans to work to become financially independent. Harry and Meghan also said they want to split their time between the UK and North America, retaining their residence Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The Queen has directed royal aides to come up with a "workable solution" for the couple to change their future roles.

It's also been an emotional time for Norway's royal family after the death of Princess Martha Louise's ex-husband Ari Behn. The Norwegian author and playwright died by suicide, aged 47, on Christmas Day 2019. His funeral, attended by members of the royal family, took place at Oslo Cathedral on 3 January.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.