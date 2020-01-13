The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have released a joint statement in relation to reports of bullying. A spokesperson for Prince William and Prince Harry said: "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful." One article claimed that Harry and Meghan felt they had been "pushed away from the royal family" by the "bullying attitude" of older brother William.

It comes as the royal brothers prepare to meet with the Queen and the Prince of Wales in Sandringham on Monday afternoon, to discuss the Sussexes' announcement to step back as senior members of the royal family. The 93-year-old monarch has asked palace aides to come up with a "workable solution" for Prince Harry and wife Meghan's future roles. Key issues that are likely to be on the agenda at the meeting are the couple's plans to be financially independent, their titles, which royal duties they will carry out and the funding of their security team.

The brothers released a joint statement on Monday morning

The Queen has remained in Sandringham since the start of her Christmas break in December, as per her usual schedule, while Prince Charles has returned to the UK from Oman for the talks after attending a condolence ceremony following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said. William is believed to have stayed at his nearby country home Anmer Hall, while Harry will travel to the summit from his Windsor abode, Frogmore Cottage. Meghan, who returned to Canada last week to be reunited with eight-month-old son Archie, is expected to dial into the meeting via conference call.

WATCH: The Queen demands "workable solution" for Harry and Meghan

Harry addressed rumours of a rift between himself and his brother for the first time in an ITV documentary about his royal tour of Africa in October. When asked by reporter and close friend Tom Bradby whether there was any truth to the reports, the Duke said "inevitably stuff happens" but that there was little truth to the speculation, saying: "The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

He also paid tribute to William's importance in his life, saying: "We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly."

