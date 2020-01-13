The Queen will meet with senior royals at Sandringham on Monday to discuss the future roles of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Ahead of that meeting, Peter Phillips has revealed how the 93-year-old monarch has been holding up in the wake of the crisis. Royal correspondent Rebecca English posted a tweet on Sunday, sharing a recent exchange Peter had on his way to church. "Peter Phillips walked to church with a dozen house guests at Sandringham today," it read. "Asked how the #Queen was bearing up and he said 'alright'. Desperately sad it should come to this for her and the Duke of Edinburgh, both in the 90s #harryandmeghan."

The Queen will host senior royals on Monday to discuss Harry and Meghan's future

Monday's meeting will be attended by Prince Harry, Prince William and their father Prince Charles, while Meghan is expected to join the discussion by phone from Canada. Among the issues likely to be discussed are what funding the couple will receive, whether they will keep their titles, and what royal duties they will continue to carry out. Prince Charles has returned from Oman for the talks after attending a condolence ceremony following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said. Prince Harry, meanwhile, is understood to be travelling to Sandringham from Frogmore Cottage, his home in Windsor. It will be the first time the Queen has come face-to-face with her grandson since he and Meghan announced their desire to "step back" as senior royals.

The couple revealed their shock decision in a statement released on Instagram on Wednesday, stating that it came after "many months of reflection and internal discussions". "We intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," it read. Harry and Meghan further confirmed they plan to balance their time between the UK and North America while "continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages". "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."