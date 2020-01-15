A former colleague of Prince Harry has spoken out about the Duke of Sussex's selflessness. Taking to Twitter, Glenn Haughton OBE, a senior British war soldier who developed a strong bond with Harry during their time serving, wrote: "Let me tell you because I know. PH is a soldier, veteran and servant who fought in Afghan in the cloth of our nation, quickly forgotten by our fleeting and fickle society. A selfless, loving father, brother and son that has given so much of his life to better the lives of others."

WATCH: Video footage has emerged of the Duke of Sussex highlighting his wife's availability to do voiceover work

Glenn wasn't the only acquaintance of the Prince to tweet in his favour on Monday. Jaco van Gass, a veteran and champion Paralympic cyclist, who sustained life-changing injuries while serving in the armed forces, also spoke of Harry's kind nature, specifically his dedication to bettering the lives of those less fortunate. Jaco wrote: "Opinions are the cheapest commodity in life because we all have one and are entitled to one! Let's not forget what Prince Harry has done for thousands of people around the world… He made a huge difference in my life and I will be forever grateful to him."

MORE: Meghan Markle all smiles as she is pictured for the first time since leaving the UK

Let me tell you this because I know. PH is a soldier, veteran & servant who fought in Afghan in the cloth of our nation, quickly forgotten by our fleeting & fickle society. A selfless, loving father, brother & son that has given so much of his life to better the lives of others. pic.twitter.com/ESsM5SY6V4 — Glenn Haughton OBE MBA (@SEAC_Defence) January 14, 2020

Glenn shared the message on Twitter

MORE: Prince William and Prince Harry's best brother moments - see photos

Alongside his tweet, Jaco shared a photo of himself being visited by Prince Harry while in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has been pictured for the first time since leaving the UK. Firstly, the Duchess of Sussex was pictured arriving at Victoria Harbour Airport to catch a plane to mainland Vancouver. Later, the mother-of-one paid a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver, where she posed for a photo with a group of eight women. A picture shared on the centre’s official Facebook page shows Meghan dressed casually in a cream jumper, blue jeans and brown boots. The caption reads: "Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.