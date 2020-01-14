The real reason Meghan Markle didn't join the Queen and royal family at crisis talks The Duchess of Sussex was due to dial in via a conference call

The Duchess of Sussex did not take part in the Sandringham summit to discuss her and Prince Harry's future roles, palace sources have now confirmed. It was thought that Meghan, 38, who is currently in Canada with her eight-month-old son Archie, would dial into the meeting with her husband, the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge on Monday. A palace source tells HELLO!: "The Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for The Duchess to join."

The Sussexes spent their six-week break in Canada during the festive period, with Meghan only returning to London to attend meetings and carry out an engagement at Canada House last Tuesday. Harry, who has stayed in the UK, travelled to Sandringham from the couple's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

Following the meeting, Buckingham Palace released a statement from the Queen on Monday evening. It read: "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

The Queen released a statement following the Sandringham summit

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

The Sussexes announced in a lengthy statement last week that they wished to step back as senior members of the royal family and revealed they plan to become financially independent. Meghan currently has no further public engagements, while Harry will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws on Thursday.

