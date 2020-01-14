Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal how they have been looking after their mental health during royal crisis The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been subjected to negative comments over the past year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made headlines over the past few days following their shock announcement last week, where they revealed on their Instagram account that they wanted to step back as senior members of the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan have previously spoken out about their mental health and the impact negative press coverage has had on them. To help ensure that whenever they are on Instagram they are only looking at positive news, the royal couple's Sussex Royal account is now only following one account – the Good News Movement. The page focuses primarily on real-life news events, which include stories of quick-thinking doctors saving lives and people raising money for good causes.

Prince Harry and Meghan only follow the Good News Movement

Harry and Meghan previously followed different accounts each month from various charities to help shine a light on their work. These have included climate change movements and mental health organisations. The royal couple have kept a low profile on social media since their announcement on Wednesday, although they did share photos from their last engagement in the UK on Thursday. Harry and Meghan posted pictures of themselves visiting the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen in London, who the Duchess has remained close to since collaborating with them on the cookbook, Together, Our Community Cookbook.

The Duke and Duchess are stepping back from their senior royal roles

During their time away from royal duties, Harry and Meghan stayed in Canada with their eight-month-old son Archie. The couple are now planning on splitting their time between North America and the UK, with Meghan already back in Canada with Archie. Harry stayed behind in the UK to attend the summit in Sandringham with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William on Monday, where they discussed the future of his and Meghan's roles within the royal family. He is not expected to fly to Canada until he completes a scheduled engagement on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace released a statement from the Queen on Monday evening, following discussions about Harry and Meghan's future. It read: "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days." It was thought that Meghan would dial into the meeting via a conference call from Canada, but palace sources have since confirmed this was not the case, saying: "The Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for The Duchess to join."

