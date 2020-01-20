What titles will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle use after stepping back from royal duties? The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back from their royal duties and a final agreement about their future was issued by Buckingham Palace on Saturday night. Details in the statement included what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be called when the new model takes effect in spring 2020. It read: "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

Following the decision, Harry and Meghan will remain Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will be individually styled as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

This is similar to the style adopted by Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, following their divorces from the Prince of Wales and the Duke of York respectively. When the Princess lost her HRH title in 1996, she became known as Diana, Princess of Wales. Sarah Ferguson is now known as Sarah, Duchess of York.

Fans have also been wondering whether Harry's decision to step back from royal life affects his place in the line of succession. The Duke will remain sixth-in-line, while his son Archie will be seventh. The only time their positions will change is if there is a death or a birth in the royal family, for example, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children grow up and have their own families.

Harry and Archie retain their positions in the line of succession

Harry gave a heartfelt speech about recent events during a fundraiser dinner for his charity Sentebale, in which he spoke about his "great sadness" to step back from royal duties. He added: "The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

Harry finished by thanking his family and friends for their support: "It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service. It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant!

"I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family, for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months. I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me.

"Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."

