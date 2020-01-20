The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept most details about Archie's christening private, but two of his godparents have been revealed according to reports. Prince Harry and Meghan's son was baptised during an intimate ceremony at Windsor Castle in July, attended by a handful of their closest friends and family. While the godparents of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children were made public on the day of their christenings, the Sussexes insisted that the names of Archie's godparents will remain hidden "in keeping with their wishes."

Now two of the names have been revealed – Tiggy Pettifer (formerly Legge-Bourke), who is Prince William and Prince Harry's former nanny, and Mark Dyer, the Prince of Wales' former equerry and close friend, The Sunday Times has claimed.

William and Harry's former nanny Tiggy

Tiggy was pictured arriving at Archie's christening, sparking speculation that she could be one of his chosen godparents. The 54-year-old, who now lives on the Glanusk Estate in Wales, cared for Princes William and Harry in the nineties and retired from her royal role in 1999 when she married former British army officer Charles Pettifer. She joined Prince Charles' household while he and Princess Diana were separating, so was a strong source of emotional support for the boys.

Harry is said to have introduced Meghan to Tiggy shortly after the couple announced their engagement in November 2017. A source told HELLO! at the time: "Harry couldn't wait to introduce Meghan to Tiggy. Although the two women are very different, they got on famously." The insider added: "She's a very significant person in Harry’s life, almost like a mother-figure, as she looked after Harry when Princess Diana died."

Mark Dyer at the Ivy Chelsea Garden

Ex-royal aide Mark Dyer was spotted arriving at the Ivy Chelsea Garden fundraiser dinner for Harry's charity Sentebale on Sunday night, where the Prince gave an emotional speech, expressing his "great sadness" at stepping back from royal life. The Duke also attended a low-key dinner with friends at Brook House Pub in Fulham, which is owned by Mark, on Friday. Mark's son Jasper Dyer is one of Harry's godsons and was chosen to be a page boy at his and Meghan's wedding in May 2018.

