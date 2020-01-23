World-renowned activist and chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall, who spoke to Prince Harry for a special edition of Vogue in 2019, has revealed that the Duke of Sussex "felt constrained" and "desperately wants little Archie to grow up away from all the pomp and royalty". The primatologist made the revelation on Radio 4 when speaking on the Today programme. Jane hinted that the discussion may have been had when she visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Frogmore Cottage in June.

Speaking about their decision to step back from royal life, she explained: "Well it doesn't surprise me, having met them both. I know that Prince Harry really felt constrained and he desperately wants little Archie to grow up away from all the pomp and royalty, I know that. I haven't been in the UK. I haven't really followed the news... I had no idea that anything like this was going to happen."

Jane made the comments on Radio 4

Jane spoke highly of Harry, saying: "I just think he's a wonderful, wonderful person and we had a great interview ... and I gather that Meghan wanted to interview me and he said, 'No, I'm going to interview Jane.'" At the time of the interview, the Sussexs told Instagram followers that Harry and Jane had: "An intimate conversation on environment, activism, and the world as they see it."

Jane isn't the only person to speak out about Harry and Meghan's recent decision, even Oprah has defended the Sussexes choice. The 65-year-old and her best friend Gayle King – who were both guests at Meghan's baby shower in New York last year – shared their thoughts on the couple's new life during a night out in the Big Apple on Tuesday.

Speaking to TMZ, Oprah said: "I support them 1,000 percent. You know why I support them? I support them because I believe, when you have thought about this as long as they have - and even in the Queen's statement [she] says, 'This has been going on for months' these discussions have been going on for months - and when Harry said in that charity statement the other day [that] he had to make the decision to move forward in peace with his new family, who doesn't feel what that takes to make that decision to give up everything you've known your whole life to say I'm going to choose this new life or what I believe to be the truest vision for myself?"

