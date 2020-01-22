It's a time of great change for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Following their recent relocation to Canada, it has been revealed that one of their top aides has taken a new role. Social entrepreneur Natalie Campbell was hired by the couple to run their Sussex Royal charity foundation. But after months in the role, Natalie has taken a new job, having secured the position of CEO of Belu, the water company. Prior to being employed by the Sussexes, Natalie worked for Prince William and Kate's Royal foundation, a post she left in August last year.

Natalie famously worked alongside 38-year-old Meghan on her Together cookbook, which highlighted the work of the Hubb Kitchen; a support group that formed to provide fresh meals for those affected by the Grenfell fire tragedy. She will begin her new role in March, and has released a statement sharing her excitement and confirming the move. "It is a career highlight to be joining Belu at such an exciting time for the business and the social enterprise movement more broadly," Natalie said.

"I have been an admirer from afar for the last ten years; leading Belu into the next ten – continuing purposeful growth and changing lives as a result – is a privilege and an honour. The world needs more businesses that put the environment, human rights and sustainable practice at the core of their values and operations. I can't wait to get started."

On Monday, Prince Harry was photographed arriving in Canada to reunite with his wife and their son, Archie. Harry and Meghan have officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals, but they will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations, with the Queen's blessing. The couple are in a transitionary period and the changes, including losing their HRH status, will come into effect in spring.

