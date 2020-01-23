Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official wedding souvenirs wiped from royal site The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in May 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official wedding souvenirs are no longer featured in the Royal Collection's online shop in the wake of their decision to quit royal life. The commemorative range, released ahead of the couple's 2018 nuptials, included a fine bone china coffee mug, a tankard and a plate, among other items. Some pieces were still available to purchase as recently as a few days ago, including a pillbox reduced from £35 to £10 and a miniature mug reduced from £19.95 to £10. But now, searches for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bring up no results on the site.

A statement from the Royal Collection Trust said that the missing memorabilia was simply down to the items no longer being in stock. A spokeswoman said: "Many of Royal Collection Trust's china ranges are produced to celebrate a specific occasion and are sold for a limited time. The china range to celebrate the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has sold out." However, the majority of items celebrating Princess Eugenie's October 2018 wedding, including a tea towel and a china tankard, have also sold out but still appear listed as such on the site. Chinaware marking the Queen becoming the longest-reigning monarch in 2015 - three years before the Sussexes' wedding - is also still available to buy.

Harry and Meghan's wedding souvenirs are 'sold out' (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA)

The change comes after Prince Harry and Meghan walked away from the monarchy, choosing financial and personal freedom over royal duty. The couple will no longer use their HRH titles as they carve out a new life with their son Archie, spending the majority of their time in Canada.

(Photo: Aaron Chown/PA)

The couple's official wedding souvenirs featured a gold monogram of Harry and Meghan's initials side by side, tied together with a white ribbon and surmounted by Harry's coronet. The decorative border on each piece was inspired by the couple's wedding venue. It was based on the stylised tree ironwork of the 13th century Gilebertus door of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

(Photo: Aaron Chown/PA)

The items, along with souvenirs marking Prince Louis's birth and Eugenie's wedding, helped towards a record £21.7 million in retail income for the Royal Collection Trust in 2018.

