Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step down as senior royals, it has been widely reported that the pair will now sign up to various deals. However, HELLO! understands that Prince Harry and Meghan will not be taking part in an interview with American chat show host Ellen DeGeneres. MailOnline had reported that the pair were in talks to do a sit-down interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which has been in the "works for some time". However, this has been swiftly denied.

Prince Harry and Meghan have moved to Canada

The couple - along with their son Archie - will now split their time between the UK and North America as they begin to transition into their new independent life. Despite the imminent move, Harry told guests at a charity dinner for Sentebale that the UK will always be his home and that he and Meghan had hoped to serve the Queen and country. "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said on Sunday night. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms, as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan overtake Prince William and Kate in special milestone

"It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant," he added. "I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family, for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months.

WATCH: Prince Harry's full speech

"I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."

GALLERY: The society weddings we can look forward to in 2020

Meanwhile, it has been speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan could take part in an interview with Oprah Winfrey since the trio have formed a close friendship in recent years. The famous chat show host has been vocal about her support for the royal couple in the past couple of years, and she was also a guest at the royal wedding in May 2018. Oprah is even working with Harry on a series of documentaries for Apple focusing on both mental illness and mental wellness, topics the Duke is particularly passionate about.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.