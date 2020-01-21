Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle and son Archie as he arrives in Canada

Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to begin his new life with his wife Meghan and their baby son Archie. The 35-year-old, who recently relinquished his royal duties, was pictured leaving a commercial flight in Vancouver on Monday evening. Just hours before, Harry had took part in an engagement with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and African leaders before boarding a British Airways flight from Heathrow. The outing comes shortly after the Queen announced Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan at Canada House before announcing their decision

The couple - along with their son Archie - will now split their time between the UK and North America as they begin to transition into their new independent life. Despite the imminent move, Harry told guests at a charity dinner for Sentebale that the UK will always be his home and that he and Meghan had hoped to serve the Queen and country. "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said on Sunday night. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."

"It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant," he added. "I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family, for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months.

"I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."

