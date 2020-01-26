Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie likely to step into Harry and Meghan's roles, says royal biographer Robert Lacey Mr Lacey is the historical consultant for The Crown

The man responsible for The Crown has told HELLO! he believes that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are likely to step into the roles recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. His comments came as a record number of HELLO! readers – more than 10,000 – responded to an online poll, the first we have conducted since Harry and Meghan's announcement.

Four out of five voters agree that Her Majesty has dealt with the situation well after Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back from royal life. More than half of those who took part don't think the couple have made the right decision for themselves and their eight-month-old son Archie, with only 27% backing their choice.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey, who is the historical consultant for Netflix royal drama series The Crown, thinks the Duke of York's daughters will be asked to step up.

"It's quite clear that one of the consequences is that Beatrice and Eugenie will now be brought forward – if they're willing to be brought forward," Robert tells HELLO!. "If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie. I'm sure they will step forward and be greatly welcomed. It's what the family needs as it's another 15 years before Prince George's generation steps up. It's ironic that Harry mentioned his cousins as models of how he wants to be."

Harry and Meghan are now living in Canada with their baby boy Archie, having stepped down as working members of the royal family. While the couple will no longer use their HRH status, they will still be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. HELLO! understands that the way the Sussexes will be addressed is still to be confirmed.

