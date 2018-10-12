Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to Windsor Castle five months after their royal wedding The royal couple tied the knot on 19 May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no doubt reminiscing about their big day as they returned to St. George's Chapel, the place where they exchanged their wedding vows almost five months ago. The royal couple appeared to be in great spirits whilst making their way inside the beautifully-decorated church for Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding to her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank on Friday morning. Prince Harry and Meghan were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with the Queen and a host of royals. Meghan, 37, looked super chic in a navy dress by Givenchy and a hat by Noel Stewart, while Kate kept it stylish in a fuchsia Alexander McQueen and a matching hat designed by Philip Treacy.

Prince Harry and Meghanb at Princess Eugenie's wedding

On 19 May, royal fans will remember a slightly nervous Harry arriving at the chapel in Windsor with his brother Prince William, both looking resplendent in military uniform. Harry's nerves dissipated as soon as he saw his beautiful bride Meghan arrive with her adorable bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The former actress stunned in a Givenchy gown, and a breathtakingly long veil, and looked completely serene and composed as she walked down the first part of the aisle alone, later joined by her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

GALLERY: The most beautiful royal weddings of all time

The Duchess was all smiles

It was a day full of celebrations for the newlyweds, who exchanged their vows in a midday ceremony which was watched by millions across the world. The nuptials were swiftly followed by a 25-minute procession through Windsor where an estimated 100,000 people turned out to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom. They then headed back to the castle for a lunchtime reception, hosted by the Queen, before partying the night away with 200 guests at an intimate reception, which started at 7pm and was held at Frogmore Hall in Windsor.

MORE: Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends attend Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan married on 19 May

Members of the royal family were out in full force for the big day, as were the couple's celebrity friends including Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, David and Victoria Beckham, and George and Amal Clooney to name a few. After Princess Eugenie's wedding celebrations, Harry and Meghan will swiftly embark on their first long-haul official overseas tour from Tuesday till 31 October. Harry will launch the Invictus Games in Australia, with Meghan at his side, before travelling to Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Come back to hellomagazine.com at 9pm tonight to see our special highlights video featuring all the best bits from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, including the vows, the celebrity arrivals and the spectacular carriage procession.