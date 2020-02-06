The Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra steps out for rare royal engagement Princess Alexandra is 53rd in line to the throne

The Queen's cousin has stepped out for her first royal engagement of 2020. Princess Alexandra visited St Christopher's Hospice in Sydenham, London on Thursday. The 83-year-old royal has been patron of the hospice since its opening in 1967 and has visited patients and staff there every year since.

It marked Princess Alexandra's first official engagement since November 2019. She is still a working member of the royal family and is patron or president of over 100 organisations, ranging from the arts to health care. She also supports her cousin the Queen in her duties and attends ceremonial occasions alongside other members of the royal family.

The Queen and Princess Alexandra at the Epsom Derby 2019

Princess Alexandra, born on 25 December 1936, is the only daughter of Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. She is currently 53rd in line to the throne.

Alexandra's brothers are Edward, the current Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent and she was the first British Princess to go to an ordinary school in 1947 – Heathfield School near Ascot. The Princess married the Hon. Angus James Ogilvy at Westminster Abbey in 1963, and the couple went on to have two children, James and Marina. Her husband Angus died in 2004.

Flora Alexandra Ogilivy, who is one of Alexandra's four grandchildren, announced her engagement to financier Timothy Vesterberg in November 2019. Flora, who is the founder of digital arts platform Arteviste, posted a celebratory photo with her new fiancé on her Instagram account at the time. She is currently 56th in line to the throne, behind her brother Alexander and she has been spotted arriving at the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in previous years.

