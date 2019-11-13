Don't put your best hat away just yet - there's set to be another royal wedding! The Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra (pictured above) received some good news this week, as one of her four grandchildren has announced her engagement in The Times.

Flora Alexandra Ogilvy, 24, will wed Timothy Vesterberg, who was a professional ice hockey player in his home country Sweden and is now a financier. Flora, who is the founder of digital arts platform Arteviste, posted a celebratory photo with her new fiancé on her Instagram account.

Taken by her photographer father, James Ogilvy, Flora's sparkling engagement ring can be seen on her left hand, as she poses with Timothy against a backdrop of trees. Wearing a white and lavender printed dress, she told her 8,000 social media followers: "We’re engaged! My beloved Timothy asked me to marry him and we’re blissfully happy."

Flora is currently 56th in line to the throne, behind her brother Alexander and she has been spotted arriving at the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in previous years. The young royal attended her cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May, arriving alongside Lady Amelia Windsor.

Flora with Lady Amelia Windsor at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding

Her grandmother, Princess Alexandra, is the only daughter of Prince George, Duke of Kent and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. Alexandra's brothers are Edward, the current Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent and she was the first British Princess to go to an ordinary school in 1947 – Heathfield School near Ascot.

WATCH: Royal weddings at St George's Chapel through the years

Princess Alexandra married the Hon. Angus James Ogilvy at Westminster Abbey in 1963, and the couple went on to have two children, James and Marina. Her husband Angus died in 2004, but Alexandra is still a working member of the royal family and has supported the Queen throughout her reign.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.