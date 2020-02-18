The Duchess of Cambridge won over fellow parents after admitting to mum guilt during an honest conversation with Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby over the weekend. And Kate isn't the only member of the royal family who has opened up about her experiences juggling work with being a parent. In December, Zara Tindall revealed she always feels bad leaving her young daughters, Mia, five, and Lena, one, when she and husband Mike Tindall are both away for work at the same time. Speaking to Australian publication Now to Love, the Queen's granddaughter said: "If I'm away and Mike's here I don't feel guilty, whereas if we're both away then I feel much more guilty."

Zara Tindall has spoken out about mum guilt like her cousin-in-law Kate Middleton

Zara and Mike live in Gloucestershire, and their oldest daughter Mia attends a local primary school. The couple are determined for their children to experience normal childhoods, despite being members of the royal family. Just like Princess Anne did with Zara and her older brother Peter Phillips, the doting parents haven't given their children royal titles. Rather than feeling excluded without a royal title, Zara often speaks out about the benefits her parents' decision gave her. The mum-of-two told HELLO! that she was able to be more creative than her cousin Prince William, who is second-in-line to the British throne after Prince Charles. "We were able to be more adventurous than say, William," Zara explained. The royal also told The Times in 2015: "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do."

Zara with her oldest daughter Mia, five

It's been a busy start to the year for the Tindalls, who enjoyed spending time in Australia in January while Zara competed in horse tournaments over there. The doting parents were pictured playing on the beach with Mia and Lena, in what is believed to have been their first holiday as a family-of-four following Lena's arrival. While talking to Now to Love, Mike opened up about being a dad, saying: "Mia is a fantastic bundle of energy and that challenges you as well as keeps it interesting. Lena is just starting to find her feet, but we've enjoyed every minute of it. You hope that's what kids do to you and it's been great." The family haven't ruled out moving Down Under in the future either. Zara told the publication: "Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes, I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it."

