Mike and Zara Tindall's oldest daughter Mia, five, is on half-term, and it looks as if the family have jetted off to the slopes! On Monday afternoon, the former rugby captain took to Instagram to share a photo of himself relaxing with a drink, with a stunning view of the snow-covered mountains in the background. Mike and Zara are keen skiers, and no doubt their children Mia and Lena, two, are also learning the sport. The holiday follows shortly after Mike's nightmare journey home to his family earlier in the month. The star had documented his travel issues after struggling to get back to Gloucestershire after a weekend away in Scotland in the height of Storm Ciara.

Watch Mike Tindall talk about fatherhood following Lena's arrival

Mike Tindall shared a photo of himself on holiday during the half-term holidays

Both Mike and Zara are much-loved members of the royal family, and tend to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. However, in December, they gave a joint interview to Australian publication Now to Love, where they opened up about parenthood. On being a dad to his two young daughters, Mike said: "Mia is a fantastic bundle of energy and that challenges you as well as it keeps it interesting. Lena is just starting to find her feet, but we've enjoyed every minute of it. You hope that's what kids do to you and it's been great." The former rugby star also disclosed that before his daughters came along, he thought he would like a son, but now he wouldn't change a thing. "I was so happy with how Mia was a girl that I wasn't really bothered either way and when Lena was coming along I wasn't bothered at all about what we got. I was just happy to be having another child."

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals her children get judged online - and reveals how she's teaching them to be positive

Mike and Zara Tindall are doting parents to their two daughters

READ: Prince Charles jokes about battles to stay in shape during royal visit

Zara, meanwhile, opened up about experiencing mum guilt while both she and Mike were away working at the same time. She said: "If I'm away and Mike's here I don't feel as guilty, whereas if we're both away then I feel much more guilty." Revealing that her children are already taking after her when it comes to riding horses, the Queen's granddaughter said: "They both ride. Lena is in a little basket on the saddle, purely a passenger. But we just bought Mia a new pony called Magic." Mike added that Mia has been enjoying going for rides with her cousins, Savannah and Isla, and her uncle, Peter Phillips, who all live nearby. "She's going through that period where she thinks she knows what to do so we have someone teaching her. Her cousins, Savannah and Isla, and Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, all ride as well and they go riding together."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.