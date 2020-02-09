Mike Tindall desperately tries to get home to wife Zara and daughters in Storm Ciara chaos The former rugby champion had been on a boys' holiday in Scotland

Mike Tindall has had a wonderful weekend away with his friends on a trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, but it didn't end the way he anticipated. The former rugby star has been having trouble getting home to Gloucestershire to be with his wife Zara Tindall and their daughters Mia, five, and Lena, one, due to travel disruptions caused by Storm Ciara. The dad-of-two took to Twitter to document his latest travel issues, writing: "So close to Birmingham airport! Then 40 minutes later landed back in Edinburgh." The message was accompanied by a crying emoji. Fans were quick to reassure Mike, with one writing: "It's better than what they are trying to avoid," while another suggested: "Come and join us for beers in Haymarket Mike, stranded until morning." A third added: "You would have been better driving. We just set off and chasing the dark clouds down south."

Watch Mike Tindall talk about fatherhood

Mike Tindall is currently stuck in Edinburgh due to Storm Ciara

While waiting for his transport options to resolve, Mike also shared photos from his lads' trip away on his Instagram account. These included a group shot of the rugby champion and his friends, and another of the fancy bedroom he was staying in during his stay. Accompanying the pictures, he wrote: "Great few days in bonnie Scotland even if #stormciara ruined the match and is causing havoc for getting home. @fingaledinburgh is worth a look if you want a different hotel experience. England got the win but let’s just move on as that is all you can say after that game."

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dinner with J-Lo and A-Rod - report

The doting dad hopes to get home soon to be with his family

Mike wasn't the only member of the royal family to have plans disrupted by Storm Ciara. On Sunday morning, Buckingham Palace confirmed to HELLO! that the Queen wasn't going to her usual Sunday church service due to safety concerns caused by the weather. Storm Ciara is currently affecting many areas of the UK, producing windy and stormy conditions, as well as heavy rain.

READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to return to the UK

Hopefully it won't be too long before Mike is reunited with his family. The doting dad tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, but recently gave a joint interview with Zara. Talking to Australian publication Now to Love in December, Mike opened up about fatherhood, saying: "Mia is a fantastic bundle of energy and that challenges you as well as keeps it interesting. Lena is just starting to find her feet, but we've enjoyed every minute of it. You hope that's what kids do to you and it's been great." The former rugby star also disclosed that before his daughters came along, he thought he would like a son, but now he wouldn't change a thing. "I was so happy with how Mia was a girl that I wasn't really bothered either way and when Lena was coming along I wasn't bothered at all about what we got. I was just happy to be having another child."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.