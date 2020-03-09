Queen Letizia delights fans by recycling a cream Hugo Boss outfit for the basketball

Queen Letizia looked gorgeous at the basketball on Sunday, and eagle-eyed royal fans may have noticed she recycled the entire outfit from 2019! Finding the perfect balance between a chic ensemble for a royal engagement and the casual vibe of the sports event, the brunette beauty, 47, was pictured wearing head-to-toe Hugo Boss to the Spanish Queen's Cup final in Salamanca. She opted for a simple white blouse which she tucked into a pair of cream high-waisted trousers with a flattering tied waist and cropped length.

Queen Letizia looked beautiful wearing head-to-toe Hugo Boss

With a gathered neckline and long sleeves, Letizia was the epitome of elegance in the silk-blend blouse which is available to buy for £179. For those who are feeling more adventurous with their colours as we head into spring, the brand also offers the design in a number of other hues, including pale pink, khaki green and mellow yellow. There is even a burnt orange version that looks very similar to a top Letizia wore last week, aside from the wide, cuffed sleeves. Unlike the bold orange top and animal print skirt she sported at the award ceremony, the royal's basketball outfit followed a much more subtle colour scheme.

Silk-blend blouse, £179, Hugo Boss

She finished off the tonal ensemble with matching cream pumps with a chunky heel - a notably different style to her usual sky-scraper stilettoes. Photos show Letizia marching across the basketball court to present the Perfumerias Avenida team with a trophy, so perhaps she was ensuring she didn't risk slipping on the shiny surface - very wise move!

Letizia added a coat to the outfit back in 2019

Proving some styles just never date, Letizia wore the exact same outfit back in April 2019 in Lerma, simply adding a white jacket over the top to shield her from the cold. While the Spanish monarch has never been afraid to recycle her clothes, it is rare to see any royals re-wear the whole outfit for a second time. We salute you, Letizia.

