President Trump invites King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain on state visit The royal couple met the Trumps in 2018

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain for a state visit this spring. The White House has announced that the royals will be welcomed to the Trumps' official residence on 21 April 2020. It added in a statement: "The visit will celebrate our two countries' close friendship and shared history, and reaffirm our commitments to stand together to address today's global challenges."

This will mark Mr Trump's third state visit during his presidency and the first time he will host royalty at the White House. He has previously welcomed the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, in 2018 and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison last September.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia met the Trumps during a trip to the US in June 2018 but that was not a state visit. The couples met for tea at the Oval Office. Queen Letizia and Melania are both renowned for their style, with the royal wearing a pink Michael Kors dress and the First Lady opting for an olive green and white Valentino frock.

The Spanish royal court released new portraits of the royal couple this week, with the queen wearing her fuchsia pink embroidered Carolina Herrera gown and the Fleur de Lys tiara. In the family images with their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, Queen Letizia wore sheath dresses in red and navy, also by Carolina Herrera.

Former journalist Letizia married Felipe, then Prince of Asturias, in May 2004 in Madrid. The royal bride wore a structured ivory gown made by Spanish fashion designer Manuel Pertegaz. Princess Leonor was born in 2005, followed by Infanta Sofia in 2007. Letizia became Queen of Spain in 2014, when Felipe's father King Juan Carlos announced his abdication.

