This royal went to extreme lengths to surprise her family during coronavirus This is just what we needed to hear…

Princess Martha Louise of Norway made an incredible gesture to her partner Shaman Durek Verrett during the coronavirus pandemic. The royal proved just how much she loves the 44-year-old by flying to the US to surprise him before Norway shuts its borders. Praising her for "flying across the world" with her children Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, ten, to see him for just two days, Durek posted on Instagram: "Love is more than words, it's an action, a declaration. My favourite scene from the @titanicmovie is when Rose said 'You jump I jump'. That is a declaration and an action of love. This world as we know is needing more actions of love, especially with everything going on right now. Less hate, less judgment, less pointing the fingers and a whole lot more of love please.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to manage coronavirus anxiety

"My love @princessmarthalouise aka @iam_marthalouise without even telling me showed up at my door before being locked down. She literally flew across the world to see me before her country boarders where closed. Just to see me before she couldn't anymore, even if it was just for 2 days. It was the best 2 days in my life for me and my family. When she surprised me I cried like a baby because that is love to me. Taking action!"

Princess Martha Louise surprised her partner Shaman Durek

MORE: Princess Martha Louise of Norway’s partner breaks silence on Ari Behn’s death

He added: "I know this women loves me as much as I love her. Demonstrating acts of love is far more greater than just saying it. It doesn't hurt to wash the dishes or to take out the trash or surprise your love with a gift or give them a massage. Just do something so off the wall. Like going straight to the airport with your kids no bags, no nothing and jump on a plane just to see the one you love. Tribe, that is love. Love you my sweet sweet Martha. You amazing, beautiful, powerful, wise women who makes me a better man. You jump I jump. Tribe, tag someone you will jump for. I love you all! We are weathering this storm with grace. You were born for victory."

Norway has shut its borders to all non-citizens

READ: Princess Martha Louise and Norway's royal family attend Ari Behn's funeral in Oslo

Princess Martha Louise confirmed her relationship with Shaman Durek in May 2019, nearly three years after her divorce from late husband Ari Behn was finalised.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.