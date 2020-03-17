Prince Edward participates in video conference as the royal family's plans adapt during coronavirus pandemic The royals are working from home too

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected people all around the globe, with thousands of employees now working from home to prevent the spread of the virus. Members of the royal family have also postponed and cancelled a number of their engagements, and they are currently adapting their plans in line with the UK government's advice.

READ: The Queen to retreat to Windsor for early Easter holiday amid coronavirus pandemic

Loading the player...

WATCH: What is a pandemic?

The Earl of Wessex has found one way of carrying on with his royal duties – Prince Edward participated in a video conference in relation to the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation on Monday, according to the court circular.

It comes after the Queen's youngest son was due to hold a dinner at St James's Palace for the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation on Monday. HELLO! understands a significant number of attendees were unable to attend the dinner and the decision was taken to postpone.

The Earl was due to host an Anglo-Swedish Society reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday and this will also be rescheduled. The Swedish government are currently advising against all international travel. Alexander Malmaeus, chairman of the society, told the Press Association: "It was due to a duty of care. The Earl of Wessex and the Anglo-Swedish Society made the decision jointly."

MORE: 14 royal reads you can enjoy while you're working from home

Over the past few weeks, the royals have been finding new ways to greet people they meet. The Queen wore gloves for the first time at a palace investiture on March 3, while Prince Charles has been welcoming guests with a namaste.

Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday that Her Majesty would start her Easter break at Windsor Castle one week earlier than planned on Thursday 19 March. The famous royal garden parties at the palace and the Maundy Service in Windsor have also been cancelled. Further announcements about Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the Japanese State Visit will be made in due course.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.