Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, her husband King Willem-Alexander and their three children have recorded a special video thanking care workers for all their efforts in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. A short clip posted on the royal family’s official Instagram shows the royal couple and their daughters, Princess Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 14, and 12-year-old Princess Ariane on a balcony outside the royal palace. Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima can be seen applauding, while the princesses bang together metal lids to show their appreciation. The king then shares a few words thanking all those helping to keep the country running, before the applause begins again.

The Dutch royals applaud care workers battling the coronavirus pandemic

A caption accompanying the video translates as: "Applause from King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariane to all health care workers, aid workers and everyone who keeps our country running, to support them in their fight against the corona virus and their commitment to the health of everyone in the Netherlands."

The European royals households are certainly feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, Queen Margrethe issued a passionate plea to the people of Denmark, asking them to "wash hands", "keep distance", and "stay at home," in a bid to keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay. The royal family shared a video on Instagram in which the queen referred to the virus as a "chain that needs to be broken". She asked that people heed the advice of the authorities, and warned that "one person may infect many".

Karl von Habsburg is the European royal to have tested positive for coronavirus

This week, it was further confirmed that Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now being quarantined. The 59-year-old, who is the head of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine, confirmed the news in a phone call on the Austrian TV channel oe24. "It's annoying, but I'm fine. It's not the black plague," he said. "I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested." The Archduke went on to praise the Austrian authorities for acting "with measure and goal". He added: "Panic is not brought in."