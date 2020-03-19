King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan welcome second baby - find out the gender The royals welcomed their second child in March

Congratulations to King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan, who have announced the safe arrival of their second child. The couple's happy news was shared on the royal family's official Instagram account on Thursday. Sharing a photo of the couple, taken in February, with their son Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, also known as the Dragon Prince, King Jigme Khesar wrote: "We are honoured to announce the birth of the second Royal Child of Their Majesties The King and Queen, a Prince, on the 19th of March 2020, corresponding with the 25th day of the 1st month of the Male Iron Rat year, in Lingkana Palace, Thimphu. Her Majesty and the royal baby are in good health, and His Royal Highness The Gyalsey was delighted to meet his younger brother. Their Majesties express their gratitude to the medical team, the Zhung Dratshang and to everyone for their well-wishes and prayers."

Congratulations to the royal couple

King Jigme Khesar, 40, and his wife, 29, also took the opportunity to share a message about the coronavirus pandemic. They added: "While this remains a very happy occasion for the Royal family and the nation and people of Bhutan, Their Majesties wish to remind all Bhutanese to be mindful, responsible and supportive to each other in the wake of the COVID-19 virus. Their Majesties have everyone whose lives have been affected by this global pandemic in their thoughts and prayers."

The couple announced the queen was expecting her second child in December

King Jigme Khesar married Jetsun Pema in October 2011, in Punakha Dzong, followed by a public celebration in Thimphu and Paro. He became king in December 2006, following his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck's abdication, and was officially crowned two years later. The royal couple met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their royal tour of Bhutan in 2016, shortly after the birth of their son.

