Bhutan's King and Queen mourn the loss of 'friend' King Bhumibol of Thailand

The Bhutanese royals are mourning the loss of King Bhumibol of Thailand. Queen Jetsun Pema took to her Instagram account on Thursday to pay tribute to the late monarch hours after his death.

“His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol has been an exceptional leader, a comforting presence in the lives of every Thai citizen. His Majesty’s enduring service for the welfare and wellbeing of his people will be remembered with honour and respect,” she penned. “The Royal Families of Bhutan and Thailand have shared exceptionally warm relations over the years, which have been mirrored by strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.”

Bhutan's King and Queen lit butter lamps in King Bhumibol's honor Photo: Instagram/@her_majesty_queen_of_bhutan

The mom-of-one continued, “His Majesty King Bhumibol’s passing brings profound grief to the people of Bhutan. His Majesty The King and the people of Bhutan offer sincere and heartfelt condolences to the grieving people of Thailand.”

Attached to the statement was a photo of herself along with her husband, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and members of the royal family lighting butter lamps at a clergy, where prayers were offered in memory of the late Thai King.

Queen Jetsun noted that her husband the Dragon King “commanded that special prayers be held, and butter lamps be lit in sacred temples across Bhutan.” Friday, October 14 will be observed as a day of mourning in the country and the national flag will fly at half mast to “honor the memory” of King Bhumibol.

Thailand's King was the longest reigning monarch ahead of Queen Elizabeth Photo: PA

The King of Thailand died on October 13 at 88. It was reported earlier this week that His Majesty was "not stable" after undergoing a haemodialysis treatment — kidney dialysis — over the weekend to purify his blood.

The royal palace confirmed that the King "passed away peacefully" at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital on Thursday afternoon. King Bhumibol, who was on the throne for 70 years, held the title of the world’s longest reigning monarch. With his passing, the title has now been passed to Queen Elizabeth.