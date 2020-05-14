Royal tragedy as Princess Maria Galitzine, 31, suddenly dies

Maria Singh, neé Princess Maria Petrovna Galitzine, who was a descendant of Emperor Karl I and Zita de Borbon-Parma, has tragically passed away from a cardiac aneurysm just six days shy of her 32nd birthday.

The sad news was confirmed in an obituary published in The Houston Chronicle on Wednesday.

"Our Maria passed away in the Houston morning of Monday, May 4th, 2020, from a sudden cardiac aneurysm," it read.

"She was born in 1988 to Prince and Princess Piotr Galitzine in the city of Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg."

Maria went on to live in Russia with her family, where she attended the German School of Moscow until she graduated. Later on, she moved to Belgium, where she attended the College of Art and Design school. Afterwards she lived and worked in Brussels, Chicago and Houston, specialising in interior design and furnishing.

In 2017, she married Rishi Roop, who is the executive chef at Hotel Derek in Houston, at her parents' home, and they later welcomed their son Maxim, who is described as "the apple of her eye" in her obituary.

She is additionally survived by her sisters Xenia Galitzine de Matta, Tatiana Galitzine Sierra and Princess Alexandra, her brothers, Princes Dmitri and Ioann and her parents, Princess Maria-Anna (born Archduchess of Austria) and Prince Piotr Galitzine.

Speaking to the Houston Chronicle just after her wedding in February 2018, Tatiana said their parents never publicised their royal status but they always knew what it meant to be royal.

"My life is completely normal unless we are invited to royal weddings. My mail sometimes says 'Princess Tatiana'. What was weird was when I went from 'Princess' to 'Mrs.' I had been a princess all my life," she told the publication.

The mother-of-one was laid to rest last Friday in Houston.