Meghan Markle makes son Archie the most incredible cake for his birthday

Meghan Markle, who is known for being a foodie, made her son Archie an incredible smash cake for his first birthday, People magazine reports. Smash cakes are little frosted cakes that are ideal for kids' birthdays, seeing as their smaller size makes them much more personal. We wonder if little Archie tucked into it with his hands on his big day? Either way, we're sure things got messy!

People added that while Meghan took care of things on the cake front, doting dad Prince Harry was on hand to sort out the decorations for his son's birthday. "Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream. And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons," the magazine explained, adding: "They Zoomed with godparents, friends and family and had a really simple but incredibly joyous day."

It's certainly an exciting time for the family of three, who recently relocated from Vancouver Island to California. Meghan, Harry and Archie are currently staying in a £15million mansion owned by actor Tyler Perry in the Beverly Ridge Estate, and have even installed a new feature in a bid to increase security: privacy screens surrounding the property.

What's more, HELLO! recently revealed that it's unlikely that the Sussexes will make the journey from LA to Scotland to visit the Queen this summer at her Balmoral Castle residence, due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

HELLO!'s online royal correspondent Danielle Stacey said: "It seems unlikely that the Sussexes or any member of the royal family will be travelling this summer. The Queen is expected to remain at Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future and it could mean that her traditional summer break in Balmoral might not even take place this year. It's understood that Her Majesty is continuing to follow appropriate advice when it comes to engagements and she has been keeping in touch with family and friends by phone and video calls."

