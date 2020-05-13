Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank reveal their latest charitable endeavour during lockdown The royal couple rolled up their sleeves for a good cause

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have been volunteering for a great cause, the Princess revealed on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old posted a series of photos of the couple helping out at a Salvation Army warehouse – all at a safe distance from other volunteers. The pictures showed the pair locating items and helping to pack boxes, wearing gloves and high-vis Salvation Army jackets as they did so.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie reads 'Guess How Much I Love You' By Sam McBratney

Eugenie captioned the photos: "Since 1865 the Salvation Army has been there with open doors to help so many people. In the past few years I have witnessed first-hand their dedication and hard work, so when they invited Jack and I to their newly created hub to pack boxes, we jumped at the chance. "As a group of volunteers, we helped pack trolleys of food that are then taken and distributed to the Army's hugely important and much-needed food banks that feed thousands across the UK. Their message is key - their doors are open, always have been and always will be. @salvationarmyuk."

Princess Eugenie shared the behind-the-scenes photos

Her followers were quick to show their support for the kind gesture, with one commenting: "Well done!!" Others added: "Such wonderful kindness and solidarity," and: "Your humanity continues to bring a smile to my face. Keep raising the profile of these wonderful organisations." The Princess is currently spending lockdown at her home at Royal Lodge, Windsor, but she and her family have regularly lent a hand to those who are suffering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with her mum, Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie was spotted dropping off sweet treats from Lambertz to London hospitals in March and she and Jack also delivered healthy lunches from Angie's Little Food Shop to Imperial College, London. And they're not the only kind-hearted royals rolling up their sleeves. The Countess of Wessex helped to make food for NHS workers at a London kitchen. On the other side of the pond, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivered meals to vulnerable citizens in West Hollywood last month with Project Angel Food.

