Princess Eugenie shared the sweetest birthday message in honour of her grandfather, Prince Philip. The Princess took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, where she posted two photos from her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. In the first one, the royal and her new husband beamed as they stood in front of a beautiful fireplace, with the Queen and her husband sitting on chairs to the couple's left and Eugenie's sister Beatrice standing behind their grandparents.

The second picture was a candid backstage shot of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh standing together and looking away from the camera, which were also taken on the Princess' wedding day. Eugenie captioned the lovely images: "A very Happy 99th Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. Grandpa, we wish you a special day… and may all grandparents celebrating birthdays in lockdown have a wonderful time. #happybirthday." Her followers were thrilled and rushed to share their best wishes.

One wrote: "What a handsome man and wonderful Prince in the service of the Commonwealth! Happiest of Birthdays!" Others added: "Aww. Hope he is having a nice day," and: "Happy Birthday HRH." The Prince is currently in lockdown at Windsor Castle with the Queen, where the royal couple have been since March.

Eugenie and Jack are living with her parents at Windsor Lodge, and have spent time volunteering amid the pandemic, including lending their time to a Salvation Army food distribution project and delivering food and care packages with Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, who has just set up a new charitable foundation called Sarah's Trust, which is focusing on supporting charities to help lessen the devastating impact of coronavirus in the UK and abroad.

Eugenie is also keen to get involved in good causes, and on Monday, the 30-year-old took part in an online talk about The Anti-Slavery Collective alongside her co-founder and friend Julia de Boinville and Justin de Pulford, director of non-profit Arise.

