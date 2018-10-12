The Queen and Prince Philip are all smiles as granddaughter Eugenie marries - see the sweet pictures Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot on Friday

The Queen and Prince Philip looked every inch the proud grandparents as they arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor to watch Princess Eugenie marry her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank on Friday. Joined by other members of their family, the royal couple appeared to be in great spirits as they made their way inside the chapel which was surrounded by thousands of well-wishers. Their appearance at the church comes five months after the pair witnessed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange vows. The Queen wore one of her favourite fashion designers for the big day, she looked elegant in an Angela Kelly ensemble.

The Queen at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Prince Philip looked in good health having undergone a hip operation in April. He happily walked unaided as he joined the Queen for the special occasion. Following the operation, a source praised the Duke on his "amazing willpower", telling The Sun: "[He] is already walking unaided... When he sets his mind to something he gets on and does it." The 97-year-old officially retired from royal duties in 2017. At the time, the palace stressed that the Duke's decision was not health-related, and that he would, on occasion, still attend events with the Queen.

Meanwhile, both Eugenie and Jack will be able to turn to the Queen and Prince Philip for any marital advice. The royals have been married for over 70 years. During the course of their marriage, the monarch has credited her husband for being her "strength and stay" as she navigated life on the throne. On her Golden wedding anniversary, the Queen said: "He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.

