Duchess of Cornwall reveals joy at being reunited with grandchildren during lockdown Camilla has five grandchildren

The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed she has been able to see her grandchildren for the first time since coronavirus lockdown measures have eased in the UK.

WATCH: Charles and Camilla carry out socially distanced visit in Gloucestershire

Prince Charles and Camilla were asked during an interview with ITV if they had been able to see any family members, as they carried out a socially distanced visit to meet keyworkers at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. The Duchess said: "First time last weekend, not hug them but see them, it was a great treat."

Photos of Camilla's grandchildren behind her at Birkhall

Camilla is grandmother to five grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. Camilla married Andrew in 1973, and they had two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. Laura has three children, Eliza, and twins Gus and Louis, while Tom has two children, Lola and Freddy. Photos of the children have been spotted in the Duchess' Birkhall living room and office as she carried out her royal duties remotely by telephone and video calls during lockdown.

Charles, who is a grandfather to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie, did not confirm whether he had seen any family members after lockdown measures were eased. William and Kate have remained at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, while Harry and Meghan are currently living in Los Angeles.

Charles and Camilla met keyworkers at the hospital

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating at their Scottish residence since March, but they will return to London this week to meet President Emmanuel Macron at Clarence House on Thursday.

Charles contracted coronavirus in March and suffered from mild symptoms. He isolated for seven days while wife Camilla, who did not test positive for the virus, quarantined herself for 14 days in line with medical advice.

