Prince Charles and Camilla to return to London next week to carry out first royal duties in person The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating at Birkhall in Scotland

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall look set to be one of the first royals to carry out their duties in person next week as they return to London. Prince Charles and Camilla will receive the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, at Clarence House, on behalf of Her Majesty's government, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle's 'Appel' on Thursday 18 June.

On 18 June 1940, General de Gaulle broadcast his appeal on BBC in London to the French population to resist the German occupation of France during the Second World War. There will be a Guard of Honour found by Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards accompanied by the Band of the Coldstream Guards at Clarence House when Mr Macron is greeted by Charles and Camilla.

The Prince and the Duchess have been residing at Birkhall in Scotland since lockdown was imposed in the UK in March. Since then, the couple have been carrying out their royal duties remotely via video and telephone calls. Charles contracted coronavirus with mild symptoms back in March and he spent seven days in isolation, while wife Camilla, despite testing negatively for COVID-19, isolated for 14 days in line with medical advice.

Charles spoke about his experiences with the virus during a Sky News interview, where he admitted he was missing his loved ones, saying: "You really want to give people a hug." The Prince has been staying in touch with family members via video calls, but he said: "Well I haven't seen my father for a long time. He's going to be 99 next week, so yes, or my grandchildren or anything. I've been doing the Facetime, it's all very well but…."

The Prince's father, the Duke of Edinburgh, marked his 99th birthday on 10 June, spending the day in private with the Queen at Windsor Castle, where the couple have been residing since March.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have an official residence at Kensington Palace, Prince William, Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have been living at their country home, Anmer Hall, since lockdown was imposed.

