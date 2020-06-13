The hilarious balcony moment between Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cornwall revisited The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son stole the show in 2019

This year, the royal family will be celebrating Trooping the Colour differently for the first time, with a small, brief military ceremony set to take place at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is currently residing during the coronavirus pandemic. The scaled-back event will have a miniature audience of just the Queen and Prince Philip in attendance, but the rest of the royal family are more than likely to tune in to watch the event on the TV instead. Trooping the Colour nonetheless will provide plenty of joy for royal fans, and always provides great camera opportunities. Back in 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince Louis well and truly stole the show as he made his balcony debut with his older siblings, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

The young royal - who had just turned one - kept everyone amused, from his mum and dad to his grandfather Prince Charles. The young royal also shared a hilarious moment with the Duchess of Cornwall, as he nearly knocked her hat off her head from waving so hard, making her laugh in the process.

Prince Louis enthusiastically waved - nearly knocking the Duchess of Cornwall's hat off!

For Louis' first balcony appearance, his doting parents dressed him in pair of blue shorts and white shirt with blue embroidery – the very outfit that has been worn by both Prince William and Prince Harry. William first wore the ensemble for a trip to Balmoral in 1984 with his dad, Prince Charles, and late mum, Princess Diana. Harry, meanwhile, wore the outfit to his second Trooping the Colour appearance in 1986, looking just as adorable as his nephew as he stood on Princess Anne's lap in order to take in the views.

Louis was expected to make his debut at Trooping in 2019. The royal was almost 15 months old, a similar age to his older siblings when they attended the ceremony for the first time. Princess Charlotte was 13 months old when she attended her first Trooping in 2016. George, meanwhile, was nearly two years old when he made his debut. The future King was too young to attend back in June 2014 when he was just ten months old.

Louis was held by both his parents during his balcony debut

The royals were out in full force to celebrate the Queen's official birthday. Kate rode in a carriage with the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, took a break from her maternity leave with Archie to attend the special celebrations. Other royals that attended in 2019 included Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. This year, George and Charlotte had been expected to make their carriage ride debut, but hopefully by 2021 royal fans will be able to witness this instead, making it all the more special.

