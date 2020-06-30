King Jigme and Queen Jetsun of Bhutan finally reveal name of newborn baby boy The prince was born in March 2020

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema welcomed their second child on 19 March 2020 – and now, almost four months later, they have finally revealed his name.

Sharing new images on their official Instagram account on Tuesday, the royal couple announced that their new son is named Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck. They also share another son, Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, who was born in February 2016.

READ: The cutest royal baby moments caught on camera - watch video

The royals welcomed their second son in March

The post read: "On the auspicious occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Guru Rinpoche (Trelda Tsechu), His Royal Highness the Second Gyalsey to His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen has been named Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck. His Royal Highness will be referred to as Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck."

Earlier this month, Bhutan's palace released the first photos of the latest addition to its royal family to coincide with Queen Jetsun Pema's 30th birthday on 4 June. The photos, which were taken in the gardens at Lingkana Palace in Thimphu on 29 May, shows the king beaming at his baby son as he lies in his arms, while his wife and firstborn smile at the camera.

MORE: 11 adorable royal children who are destined to be kings or queens

The first photo of the family as a four

The second is a sweet portrait of mother and baby, who is wrapped up in a gold shawl, while the third and fourth photo show the king and his two heirs together.

King Jigme Khesar married Jetsun Pema in October 2011, in Punakha Dzong, followed by a public celebration in Thimphu and Paro. He became king in December 2006, following his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck's abdication, and was officially crowned two years later. The royal couple met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their royal tour of Bhutan in 2016, shortly after the birth of their first son.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.