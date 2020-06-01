King Jigme and Queen Jetsun of Bhutan share first photos of newborn baby boy The prince was born in March 2020

Bhutan's palace has released the first photos of the latest addition to its royal family to coincide with another special occasion. King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema welcomed their second child on 19 March 2020. The little prince's name is expected to be announced in the coming days, following the same tradition with their first son, Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, who was born in February 2016. His name wasn't announced until two months later and prior to that, he was known only as The Gyalsey, which means "prince".

Queen Jetsun with her newborn son

The photos, which were taken in the gardens at Lingkana Palace in Thimphu on 29 May, have been released in commemoration of Queen Jetsun Pema's 30th birthday on 4 June. The first picture shows the king beaming at his baby son as he lies in his arms, while his wife and firstborn smile at the camera. The second is a sweet portrait of mother and baby, who is wrapped up in a gold shawl, while the third and fourth photo show the king and his two heirs together.

The king smiles at his newborn son

King Jigme with Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel and the new royal baby

A fifth image shows the newborn prince in his mother's arms, while his proud big brother leans over to kiss his head. Father and eldest son Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, four, wear matching checked robes for the family portraits.

The first photos of the family as a four

King Jigme Khesar married Jetsun Pema in October 2011, in Punakha Dzong, followed by a public celebration in Thimphu and Paro. He became king in December 2006, following his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck's abdication, and was officially crowned two years later. The royal couple met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their royal tour of Bhutan in 2016, shortly after the birth of their first son.

