How the royals will mark Princess Diana's birthday in private

Wednesday marks a poignant day for the royal family as Diana, Princess of Wales would have celebrated her 59th birthday on 1 July. Her sons Prince William and Prince Harry usually mark the day in private, although we have seen them make public appearances on occasion.

No doubt William will be sharing anecdotes about 'Granny Diana' with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; in the past, the Duke has said he "constantly" talks to them about their late grandmother, whose photos he has up around the house, while Harry will surely do the same when his son Archie is a bit older.

Last year William surprised royal fans on what would have been his mother's 58th birthday as he stepped outside Kensington Palace to speak with members of the public turned up at her annual vigil. The father-of-three emerged just before 7pm and, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail at the time, he was seen greeting the small crowd and talking to them. The Duchess of Cambridge's husband was dressed casually in navy blue chinos and a blue shirt and was surrounded by a small security entourage. This year's vigil is unlikely to take place at Kensington Palace due to the rules around social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a public appearance on what would have been Princess Diana's 57th birthday, as they attended the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park in Ascot. And in 2017, both William and Harry attended a rededication service at Diana's grave as that year marked 20 years since the Princess' tragic death. The brothers were joined by the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Diana's family at the private service in Althorp where the late Princess is buried.

William and Harry view tributes to Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death in 2017

Lady Diana Spencer was the youngest daughter of John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd. The nursery teacher's assistant married Prince Charles at St Paul's Cathedral in 1981 and the couple welcomed two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, in 1982 and 1984 respectively. Charles and Diana's marriage broke down and the pair had separated by 1992, finalising their divorce in 1996.

Diana was renowned for her charity work and was patron of over 100 organisations before her divorce, working with the homeless, youth, drug addicts, and the elderly. She campaigned against the use of landmines and fought to reduce the stigma around HIV/AIDS. The Princess was also renowned for her incredible sense of style and her public charisma.

