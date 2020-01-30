Princess Diana's former butler has shared a handwritten letter she wrote about her sons, in which she penned her hopes for their futures. Paul Burrell posted the sweet tribute to Prince William and Prince Harry this week, noting that Diana's words now seem all the more poignant following Harry and Meghan's decision to step down as senior royals, and relocate to Canada. "As Harry, Meghan and Archie embark on a new life, I am reminded of some poignant words which Princess Diana wrote to me many years ago," Paul, 61, wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of the three royals. "They are a mother’s words of unconditional love, which are as appropriate today as they were when she wrote them over 24 years ago."

Princess Diana's letter about her sons has been shared by Paul Burrell

The letter was written in 1996, just one year before Diana's tragic death. "I love my boys to death and hope that the seeds I’ve planted will grow and bring the strength, knowledge, and stability that is needed," she wrote.

MORE: 14 times Duchess Kate has dressed just like Princess Diana

Harry and Meghan are now living in Canada with their baby boy Archie, having stepped down as working members of the royal family. While the couple will no longer use their HRH status, they will still be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. HELLO! understands that the way the Sussexes will be addressed is still to be confirmed.

Princess Diana's sweetest moments with her boys

In one of his final engagements before flying to Canada, Harry spoke about the couple's decision during a charity dinner for Sentebale. "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."

MORE: Prince Harry's close friend reveals real reason for his move to Canada

He continued: "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."