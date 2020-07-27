Good news for Prince Harry following his difficult decision

Prince Harry's Invictus Games was one of many sporting events that was cancelled this year amid the coronavirus outbreak, but organisers have announced some uplifting news. The postponed Games will take place in The Hague, The Netherlands, from 29 May to 5 June 2021. In a statement on the Invictus Games' website, it said that the event "will be conducted within COVID-19 guidance".

It will no doubt be welcome news for the Duke of Sussex, who said in a video message back in March that it had been an "incredibly difficult decision" to postpone this year's Games. He added: “I'm so grateful for everybody who has worked so incredibly hard over the last couple of weeks to try and find any alternative to try and carry out these games, in a different way and in a safe way.

“But this decision was the most sensible and the safest option for all of you and your families as well as everybody else involved in these games."

Harry in The Hague in May 2019 for the official launch

Harry also recorded a special video message for competitors on what would have been the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in May. Speaking from his new home in Los Angeles, he said at the time: "I hope all of those in The Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through this challenging time. I continue to hear amazing stories of families coming together over online platforms, but please, look out for those who have gone quiet or that are no longer visible on the chat sites.

"You guys are the best at this so I have no doubt you are rallying around and supporting one another. Although we can't be together in person, I'm really happy that there are plenty of virtual activities planned for this week and I encourage you all to get involved, if you can, because you never know, it might be fun and a change from the norm."

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The first event took place in London and since then has been held in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018. The fifth Invictus Games will take place in The Hague in May in 2021, followed by Düsseldorf in 2023.

