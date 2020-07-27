Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: The truth about their very first date Harry had to 'up his game' to impress his future wife

Intimate details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's very first date have been revealed in a new book about the couple. Finding Freedom shares a remarkable insight into the couple's initial meeting at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse, revealing that the Duke immediately pulled out all the stops to impress the Suits star. "I'm really going to have to up my game here," he said of their first meeting - a blind date. "Sit down and make sure I've got good chat."

According to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, conversation between the pair flowed easily as they enjoyed drinks together – a beer for Harry and a martini for Meghan. Telling, they were so engrossed in each other, they ignored the nibbles that had been left out for them.

That first meeting lasted three hours, and the next day the couple reunited at the same Soho establishment for dinner. This time, further efforts were made to keep their date private. They entered via the staff entrance and were served by just one waiter the entire night. "Harry knew they would be together at that point," a friend shared. "She was ticking every box fast."

It seems Meghan was equally smitten. That same night, she shared a post on her public Instagram account: a photo of a Love Hearts sweet with the inscription 'Kiss me' and the caption "Lovehearts in #London".

Finding Freedom gives an extraordinary insight inside Harry and Meghan's romance, with exclusive extracts published in The Times. Despite the intimate tone of the book, the royal couple have stated they did not contribute, but notably have not denied the content of the extracts.

Their spokesman confirmed: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."