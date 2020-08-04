Meghan Markle shares her birthday with this special member of Prince Harry's family The Queen Mother was close to her great-grandson Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex turned 39 on Tuesday 4 August and it appears that Meghan has the same birthday as a notable royal, and someone very special to her husband Prince Harry – his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother. King George VI's late wife was born on 4 August 1900 in Hitchin, and 81 years later Harry's girlfriend Meghan arrived into the world in Los Angeles.

The royal sadly passed away aged 101 in March 2002; she died peacefully in her sleep at home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The Queen Mother was the first member of the British royal family to reach her 100th birthday in 2000. Meanwhile, her husband George had died in February 1952, making his daughter Princess Elizabeth the new Queen.

The Queen Mother has the same birthday as Meghan

The Queen Mother established a long-held royal wedding tradition the day she married George VI. As Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon entered Westminster Abbey on her wedding day, she stopped to lay her flowers at the tomb of the unknown warrior. The gesture was in remembrance of her own brother, Fergus, who died at the Battle of Loos in 1915 and to pay tribute to the millions of others killed and injured in the First World War.

When former actress Meghan married Prince Harry in Windsor in May 2018, she followed tradition and her bouquet was placed on the tomb of the unknown warrior in Westminster Abbey, following the ceremony.

King George VI's late wife was born on 4 August 1900

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to mark Meghan's 39th birthday in private with their one-year-old son Archie. Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles in March after stepping back from royal duties. The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the members of the royal family to post birthday tributes to Meghan on their social media accounts.

Harry began dating Suits star Meghan after being set up by a mutual friend in London in summer 2016. The couple announced their engagement in November 2017 and walked down the aisle the following May. The Sussexes welcomed their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019.

