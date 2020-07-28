Will the Fab Four reunite at this upcoming wedding? William and Harry's cousin announced her engagement this week

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal life in March 2020 and moved to Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie. At the time, Prince Harry and Meghan said they planned to divide their time between North America and the UK, with the understanding that they would be back in the country regularly.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has meant that travelling for catch-ups with other members of the royal family has been put on hold for now. The next time we may see the Sussexes and the Cambridges together could be at Lady Amelia Spencer's forthcoming wedding, given the brothers' closeness to their late mother Princess Diana's family.

READ: Princess Diana's niece is engaged! See her incredible ring

So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it’s wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet. pic.twitter.com/MKx9UpsBJB — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) July 27, 2020

Lady Amelia, 28, is one of Charles Spencer's seven children, and a first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry. As well as older sister Lady Kitty, she has a twin sister Lady Eliza, and a younger brother, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

Charles confirmed that his daughter is engaged to her long-term boyfriend, real estate agent Greg Mallett, in a sweet tweet posted in July 2020. While the newly-engaged couple are still to set the date for their forthcoming nuptials, there's a possibility that William, Kate, Meghan and Harry could be among the invited guests. HELLO! looks at why…

Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza and Lady Kitty at William and Kate's wedding

William and Harry have a close bond with their mother's side of the family, which includes their uncle Charles and aunts, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. Princess Diana's siblings were at Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011, along with William's cousins Lady Kitty, Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza and George McCorquodale.

Then in 2018, the Spencers were once again invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding, where Lady Jane gave a reading. While Lady Amelia was absent from the nuptials, her twin sister Lady Eliza and siblings Lady Kitty and Louis Spencer, were among the guests.

MORE: Princess Diana's beautiful home unveiled: see inside Althorp House

Lady Eliza, Louis Spencer, their mother Victoria and Lady Kitty at the royal wedding

Diana's family were also notably included in baby Archie's birth announcement in May 2019, with Buckingham Palace stating: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news."

MORE: Inside Lady Kitty Spencer's luxurious Italian getaway - take a peek at her five-star hotel

Harry's aunt Lady Jane Fellowes gave a reading at his wedding

Diana's sisters also attended Archie's private christening ceremony in Windsor just a few months later and were included in the official portraits.

With restrictions on travel and the wedding industries still in place, it's not yet clear whether Lady Amelia's future nuptials will be a large or a small affair. Either way, it seems likely that William, Kate, Harry and Meghan can look forward to receiving their invitations in the post.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.