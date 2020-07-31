Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first dance song at royal wedding is so romantic The couple married in Windsor in May 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wowed the world with their fairytale wedding in Windsor in May 2018. While the ceremony at St George's Chapel was televised, the couple had a private evening reception at nearby Frogmore House, but a new royal biography Finding Freedom has lifted the lid on some of the details, including the couple's first dance.

Extracts from the book serialised in PEOPLE magazine, reveal that the newlyweds "were joyful on the big day – with their first dance to 'I'm in Love' by '60s soul singer Wilson Pickett. Meghan also delivered her own toast at the reception."

American soul singer Wilson Pickett had a number of hits, including In the Midnight Hour, Mustang Sally and Funky Broadway. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991, in recognition of his impact on song writing and recording.

Harry and Meghan on their wedding day

Meghan have given us some insight into their musical tastes over the years, with the former actress once sharing an uplifting playlist on her now defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, which included the likes of Crystal Fighters, Maggie Rogers and Janelle Monáe.

Harry and Meghan also had the Kingdom Gospel Choir sing Ben E. King’s Stand by Me during the ceremony and Etta James’ This Little Light of Mine when they walked down the aisle as man and wife.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, £13.60, Amazon

An excerpt from the book published in The Times also claims that Meghan relaxed on the eve of her wedding by FaceTiming a friend from the bath, as she and mother Doria Ragland stayed at Cliveden House Hotel in Berkshire.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously told HELLO!: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom’. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

