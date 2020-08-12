The Duchess of Sussex shared a powerful quote as she spoke about the reasons why she votes, ahead of the US election on 3 November. Meghan was among 100 influential women picked by Marie Claire US to share their personal reason to cast a ballot.

She said: "I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless. I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.

"One of my favourite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, 'Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes that parched ground is made up of single drops.' That is why I vote."

Harry and Meghan at the reception in New Zealand in 2018

During Prince Harry and Meghan's royal tour of New Zealand in October 2018, the Duchess delivered a passionate speech about feminism at a celebration of the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in the country. She said at the time: "Women's suffrage is not simply about the right to vote for women, but also about what that represents.

"The basic and fundamental human right of all people - including members of society who have been marginalized - whether for reasons of race, gender, ethnicity, or orientation - to be able to participate in the choices for their future and their community."

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama, TV host Oprah Winfrey and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton were also among the 100 influential women Marie Claire included in their feature.

It comes as Meghan is set to turn interviewer when she appears at a virtual summit on Friday 14 August. The Duchess will be the final speaker at nonprofit newsroom The 19th* Represents online event and will interview its co-founder and CEO, Emily Ramshaw, about creating a transformative newsroom centred on gender equity.

