The author of a new royal biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has responded to rumours that there were secret interviews with Prince Harry and Meghan for the book. Speaking in his first UK TV interview, Omid Scobie told Lorraine host Andi Peters that the couple were not interviewed for Finding Freedom.

He said of himself and his co-author Carolyn Durand: "I know there’s a lot of rumours and talk of the couple cooperating with the book and us having secret interviews with them. That’s really not the case. But what we did have was a front row seat to all of their work, their private and public engagements and that’s really how we got to know the couple through their philanthropy. But of course we also had a lens to the couple through their friends and their circle of aides as well which really helped provide a really balanced portrait of the couple and bring them to life."

Author Omid Scobie speaking with Lorraine host Andi Peters

When asked if they had been asked to interview the couple, Omid said: "No and it’s really important to note this is an unofficial, unauthorised biography. Whilst we knew our subjects we were writing about it was important to have a little distance from the couple. What you want to be able to do is provide a balanced, and objective portrait of who they are."

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, £13.60, Amazon

Revelations in the book include intimate details about Harry and Meghan's first date at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse London, as well as the romantic song that the newlyweds danced to on their wedding day.

A spokesperson for the couple previously told HELLO!: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

