Meghan Markle's next public appearance revealed - details The Sussexes are now living in Los Angeles

The Duchess of Sussex is set to turn interviewer when she appears at a virtual summit next week. Meghan, 39, will be the final speaker at nonprofit newsroom The 19th* Represents online event on Friday 14 August and will interview its co-founder and CEO, Emily Ramshaw, about creating a transformative newsroom centred on gender equity.

READ: Meghan Markle is part of a moving new fashion initiative



Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan's speech in full from the Girl Up Leadership Summit

In a statement to Glamour, the Duchess said: “The 19th*'s commitment to reporting and storytelling that lifts up those who are too often underrepresented in the media has never been more important.

"I'm looking forward to asking the co-founder what it means to build a media outlet with gender equity, diversity, and community at its core."

Emily was previously editor-in-chief of The Texas Tribune, an award-winning nonpartisan digital news start-up, and serves on the board of the Pulitzer Prize. She co-founded The 19th with her Texas Tribune colleague, Amanda Zamora, in January 2020. Emily also studied at Northwestern University – the same college as Meghan.

MORE: Meghan Markle looks visibly moved in previously unseen photo from London bakery visit

We have a new addition to The #19thRepresents virtual summit — Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.



The Duchess will join us on our final day of programming, Friday, Aug. 14, for a conversation with our co-founder and CEO, @eramshaw.



Register to attend: https://t.co/tgg6yu2YTX pic.twitter.com/6IVGl4IUJM — 19thnews (@19thnews) August 6, 2020

Other big names scheduled to take part in the virtual event between 10 to 14 August include Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, and Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Pivotal Ventures. A performance from actors Meryl Streep and Zoe Saldana will also take place.

Meghan's next public appearance comes after she spoke of the importance of "building each other up" as she delivered a passionate keynote speech at the virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit last month.

In June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also appeared in a joint video call with young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been settling into their new life in Los Angeles after moving to the Duchess' home city earlier this year. The couple announced their decision to step back from royal life in a statement in January and carried out their final engagements in March.

The Duchess celebrated her 39th birthday privately with her husband and their one-year-old son Archie on Tuesday.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.